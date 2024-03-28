iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IJR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.68. 882,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,522,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

