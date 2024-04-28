Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $225.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com stock opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $101.15 and a 1-year high of $189.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,702,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 53,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 26,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

