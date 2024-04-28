Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $16.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $363,002.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $216,324.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 197,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,861.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 495,513 shares of company stock worth $6,087,581. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 228.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 708,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 36.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 235,111 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

