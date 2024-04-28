Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q3 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $30.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $949.85.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $857.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $948.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.72. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 436.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 835.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

