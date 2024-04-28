Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.98.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.96. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.81 and a twelve month high of C$17.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.55. The stock has a market cap of C$594.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

