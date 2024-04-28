Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at TD Securities

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MI.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.98.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.