M/I Homes’ (MHO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $116.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

M/I Homes Price Performance

M/I Homes stock opened at $120.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $64.28 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.51.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $3,444,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $9,262,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

