iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,212,000.

IWB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.05. 220,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,861. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.98. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $219.10 and a one year high of $288.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

