iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,967,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,375,996. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

