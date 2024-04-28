Golden State Equity Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.1% of Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 48,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 88,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 13,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $431.00 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $315.05 and a one year high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.88 and its 200 day moving average is $410.40.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.