Golden State Equity Partners Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Golden State Equity Partners lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 0.7% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in RTX were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its stake in RTX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $101.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 92.55%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.