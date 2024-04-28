Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 117.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in shares of Tesla by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.61. The company has a market cap of $536.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

