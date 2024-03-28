Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kerry Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KRYAY traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.03.

Kerry Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8779 per share. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

