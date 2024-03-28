HI (HI) Trading Up 17.3% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, HI has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $217,323.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00007179 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00026568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00015747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00001985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00013427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,515.78 or 1.00653936 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.75 or 0.00141803 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00059011 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $214,360.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

