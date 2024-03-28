Komodo Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.86 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $57.86 million and approximately $28.49 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00070235 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00043712 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00019544 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,656,664 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

