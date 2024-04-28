VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO opened at $71.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $69.93 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

