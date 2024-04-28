Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.89.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $245.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.71. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.