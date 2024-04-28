Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

