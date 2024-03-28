Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the February 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALJF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $6.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

