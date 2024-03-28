Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 635.4% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maison Luxe Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MASN remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $236,156.70, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.40. Maison Luxe has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Maison Luxe Company Profile
