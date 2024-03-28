Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 635.4% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,954,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maison Luxe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MASN remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $236,156.70, a P/E ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.40. Maison Luxe has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Maison Luxe Company Profile

Maison Luxe, Inc operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

