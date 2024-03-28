Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc, doing business as Schwazze, engages in the cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Colorado and New Mexico. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers loose flower, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, topicals, infused beverages, and other associated cannabis products produced by cannabis vendors; and cannabis and non-cannabis products.

