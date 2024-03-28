Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Medicine Man Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Medicine Man Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.
Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medicine Man Technologies
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Medicine Man Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicine Man Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.