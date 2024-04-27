Insider Buying: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Purchases C$51,840.00 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director Jinhee Magie acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00.

Shares of LAC opened at C$6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.00 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.17 and a 52-week high of C$31.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.35.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.75.



Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

