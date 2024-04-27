Insider Buying: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Purchases C$51,840.00 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director Jinhee Magie acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Shares of LAC opened at C$6.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.00 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.17 and a 52-week high of C$31.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.35.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
