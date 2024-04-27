Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $152,000.00 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total transaction of $147,158.80.

On Friday, March 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total transaction of $305,596.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total transaction of $540,638.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $881,068.93.

Shares of TEAM opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average is $206.53. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

