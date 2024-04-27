Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $92.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of IMCR opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.65. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after buying an additional 399,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after buying an additional 90,116 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after buying an additional 956,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after buying an additional 438,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

