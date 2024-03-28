Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Geoffrey Beran Rose Sells 1,184 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $11,082.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $28,058.82.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $16,812.80.

On Monday, January 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $15,545.92.

Pulmonx Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

