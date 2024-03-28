Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $110.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $1,535,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,116,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,752,565.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $1,535,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,116,931 shares in the company, valued at $216,752,565.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,211,442. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Moderna by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,460 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

