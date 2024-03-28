Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Sells $610,573.70 in Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $610,573.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,580,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $299,860.65.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

