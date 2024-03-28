National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.31

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.31 and last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 4189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.0 %

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

(Get Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.