Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.13 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE:OXM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.40. 298,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.59. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

