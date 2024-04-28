SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,934,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,568 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.04% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $56,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,042.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

