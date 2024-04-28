Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.11% of Catalent worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 1,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.