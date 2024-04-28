Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Middleby were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $141.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.56. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Middleby from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,519.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

