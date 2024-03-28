Piper Sandler Raises ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Price Target to $5.00

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.24. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.93.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 120,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies.

