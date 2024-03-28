Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $319,548,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $298,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $444.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.34. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $304.77 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

