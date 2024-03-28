Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,137 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.