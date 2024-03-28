Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 4,061 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,107,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,463,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,011,000 after buying an additional 143,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,754,000 after buying an additional 911,454 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,313,000 after buying an additional 193,611 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,126,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,155,000 after acquiring an additional 393,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

BIPC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $35.25. 42,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,161. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

