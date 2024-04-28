Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.24

Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.24 and traded as high as $36.79. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 147,938 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,327 shares of company stock worth $2,728,271 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 6,084.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Further Reading

