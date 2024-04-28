Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,750.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,850.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,137.12.

CMG stock opened at $3,186.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,822.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,430.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,768.64 and a twelve month high of $3,199.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

