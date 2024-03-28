Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 59,117 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 396.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,117 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 581,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,776,624. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.37.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.