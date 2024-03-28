Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,446,000 after buying an additional 6,791,529 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,425,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,097,000 after purchasing an additional 199,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 217.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,039,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,051,000 after purchasing an additional 711,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 809,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DBMF traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $28.63. 72,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $730.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.25.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

