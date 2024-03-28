Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 117,832 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 231,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 78,787 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock remained flat at $68.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,741. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $70.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

