Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $51,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.79. 1,163,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $162.93.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

