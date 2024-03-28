Sage Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8,580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JPIB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.64. 24,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

