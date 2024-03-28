Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $722,061.54 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $722,061.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,216,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,321,871.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Samsara Stock Down 2.6 %

IOT stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $40.54.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

