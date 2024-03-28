Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW) Short Interest Up 73.1% in March

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the February 29th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,108 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sarcos Technology and Robotics were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRCW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,304. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures various advanced robotic systems. Its robotic systems redefine human possibilities and are designed to enable the most productive workforce. The company's products include Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton to augment user strength, endurance, and precision without materially restricting freedom of movement; Guardian XT, a teleoperated mobile robotic system; Guardian GT, a custom product; Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system; Guardian DX for defense logistics and maintenance applications; Guardian XM, an intelligent manipulator; Guardian sea class robotic system; and Guardian HLS, a pneumatic rescue and recovery system.

