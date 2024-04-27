Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,453 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.25% of Lockheed Martin worth $276,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

NYSE LMT opened at $461.28 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

