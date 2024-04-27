Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 101 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $5,004,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Shares of BA stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.68 billion, a PE ratio of -47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 140.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.46. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

