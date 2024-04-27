Oikos Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oikos Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.2% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oikos Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

