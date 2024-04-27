Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 178,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQV stock opened at $234.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

