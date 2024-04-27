Oikos Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Oikos Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 108.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 30.2% of Oikos Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oikos Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $110,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

