Herold Advisors Inc. Has $800,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $94.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

